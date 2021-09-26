Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share love filled tributes for each other on their shared birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share their birthday on September 25 and the couple recently celebrated the same in the sweetest manner. Both Catherine and Michael took to their Instagram to share cute photos with each other and wrote heartfelt messages as they wished one another. The touching birthday tributes reflected the amazing bond that the couple shares.

Taking to Instagram, Douglas shared a throwback photo of the couple and wrote a long caption where he honoured Zeta-Jones by praising her and lauding her personality. Douglas called himself "lucky" to have met her and wrote, "My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me--tadaah! Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic. Happy Birthday Catherine- I love you so much!"

Check out Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' posts here:

The actress herself also took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for her husband who celebrated his 77th birthday. Catherine posted an adorable selfie of the duo as she gushed about Michael and wrote, "Here’s to more years that we can celebrate September 25th together. Love you."

Zeta-Jones and Douglas are one of the most loved Hollywood couples. The duo have been married since for over 20 years and share two children, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18. In July 2020, Catherine and Michael celebrated a milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their 20th anniversary.

