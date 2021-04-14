  1. Home
Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas’ 2 kids joining Hollywood? Former reveals they are passionate about it

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently opened up about her kids pursuing acting. Scroll down to see what she had to say.
Catherine Zeta-Jones recently opened up about her personal life and revealed that she wouldn’t be surprised if her children, Carys and Dylan Douglas, went into the family business. Just moments ago, during her interview on Today, the 51-year-old actress opened up about the two, who she shares with husband Michael Douglas, possibly going into acting in the future. “The journey I’ve had as an actor has been extraordinary, so I can only encourage them to do what they love. They’re both extremely bright and they’re both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me.”

 

Catherine added, “But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ but we’ve seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that.” “But their passion is about acting as a craft and they’ve done every theatre camp … My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say,” she went on, before admitting she and Michael do have concerns.

 

She shared, “in a way, one would think that there are so many open doors for people to go into the same business as their parents, but, in fact, one has to really prove themself more, and it’s hard to be compared to. He’s [Michael is] able to share with them what that means because I don’t know what that means. Michael’s experience was, it’s a hard act to follow when your dad’s Spartacus.”

 

However, Carys and Dylan are apparently determined to try their hand at acting. “And so they’ve had that discussion and they’re still not deterred,” Catherine added. “So I just presume that it’s in the cards and I’m very excited to see whatever journey they happen to go on.”

 

