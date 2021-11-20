Catherine Zeta-Jones pens a heartfelt tribute as she celebrates anniversary with 'sweetheart' Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are still going strong after more than two decades of marriage! Catherine Zeta-Jones, Oscar winner, marked the 21st anniversary of her marriage to her husband, two time Oscar winner Michael Douglas, with a touching tribute.

However, The 77-year-old grandfather-of-two, who has 6 million Instagram and Facebook followers, also gushed on his Instagram with a sweet video. He wrote, "Happy anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much." The video, synced to The American Authors' song "Best Day of My Life," shows numerous photographs portraying the couple's relationship through the years, starting with footage from their November 2000 wedding. Meanwhile, Catherine posted an adorable picture on her Instagram and penned, "Happy Anniversary Michael. For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we had had our love. Love you sweetheart."

As per Daily Mail, after his friend Danny DeVito introduced him to the 52-year-old Welsh Woman at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival in France, Douglas publicly announced that he intended to 'father' her children. The Kominsky Method producer-star believed it was fate that they were both born on September 25, although 25 years apart. The Traffic co-stars' marriage has had many ups and downs, including a six-month break in 2013, but they have stayed together.

Interestingly, on September 25, the pair lovingly honoured their shared birthday with different Instagram messages. Douglas described the night he met Zeta-Jones at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998 and the immediate connection they established in his post. On the other hand, Zeta-Jones chose a simpler message to accompany a recent snapshot of the two all dolled up.

