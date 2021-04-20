Catherine Zeta-Jones says pandemic for her was ‘lovely’ as it helped her bond with her kids like never before

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently opened up and revealed why she relished the time spent at home in the pandemic. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones recently opened up about the good part of the COVID-19 pandemic. While appearing virtually on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, the 51-year-old actress opened up about how she and her family — husband Michael Douglas and their two kids, Dylan and Carys — were able to spend some much-needed time with one another during the onset of the pandemic.

Noting that it had been an "unprecedented year for everybody," Zeta-Jones explained, "I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around." "I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school — she goes to school in Switzerland — so we were all back in our bubble," she continued. "And supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families." "He's like, 'Mom, you don't understand. People aren't talking to each other.' ... So we played lots of games," the Oscar-winning actress added.

Zeta-Jones also gave props to her two kids for how they handled dealing with the pandemic as young adults. "My kids — and I must say, kudos to them — I thought for sure, you know, they're all back, not just them, but all their other friends from high school, [who] all live down our street," the actress said. "... And I thought it was going to be party central, all these kids coming back from college." But, as the star detailed, her kids "really got" the seriousness of the situation and they are now looking forward to hopefully returning to a more normal way of life in the months to come.

