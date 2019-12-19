Cats: Director Tom Hooper defends film amidst negative reactions

When the first trailer for the film adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats dropped in July, it ended up raising many eyebrows. The initial reaction was plain disbelief mixed with a hint of mockery. Even before the film hit the movie theatres, the verdict was out and director Tom Hooper was bombarded with never-ending questioned about the concept of his film. However, according to the director, in the end, all the memes and criticism turned out to be a good thing for the film. He realised that the film starring Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Taylor Swift, is bigger than what he had expected.

Hooper, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealed that even when he was done making the film, he did not think it was going to be such a big deal and as the reactions started pouring in, the director realised that it, in fact, was a big deal, bigger than he thought it was. He also admitted that he enjoyed reading some of the comments made by people and found them “pretty entertaining”. The director hopes that when the cats finally make their way to the big screens, on December 20, he will have the last laugh.

While the trailer did end up receiving some really harsh reactions from the viewers, the director used it all in favour of the film and literally considered them while redesigning his characters. He stated that his original dream was to use a lot of the human face but he got a bit lost in that process of rushing to make that first trailer. However, thanks to the fan comments, the director later spent some more time into bringing back the actors’ faces.