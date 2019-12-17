Cats Premiere: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson & Jennifer Hudson stun on the red carpet; See Pics

Cats will see Taylor, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden among others in action. Check out the premiere photos below.

To say Taylor Swift is having a great 2019 would be an understatement. The singer, who recently turned 30, has had a fabulous year which has been full of new music, romance and spending it with her closest friends and family. Now, the 'Lover' singer will soon be seen in a film that has generated a whole lot of buzz. Cats will see Taylor, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden among others in action. The film's stars descended for the world premiere of Cats on Monday at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.

Slaying the red carpet, Taylor arrived in a stunning red floral gown with minimal jewellery. The 30-year-old singer flaunted her best side to the paparazzi. Joining Taylor were her co-stars James Corden and Jennifer Hudson. DJ and actor Idris Elba attended the premiere with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and the couple looked picture perfect. Director Tom Hooper, singer Jason Derulo, actress Rebel Wilson also turned up in style.

Cats is a musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's production which made a splash last year. Helmed by Tom Hooper, Cats is Hooper's second feature musical after 2012's Les Misérables. The film is slated to release in India on 3 January. Have you seen the trailer of Cats?

