Cats Premiere: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson & Jennifer Hudson stun on the red carpet; See Pics

Cats will see Taylor, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden among others in action. Check out the premiere photos below.
49666 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 05:34 pm
taylor swift,Rebel Wilson,idris elba,Hollywood,Jennifer Hudson,Cats,Cats PremiereCats Premiere: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson & Jennifer Hudson stun on the red carpet.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

To say Taylor Swift is having a great 2019 would be an understatement. The singer, who recently turned 30, has had a fabulous year which has been full of new music, romance and spending it with her closest friends and family. Now, the 'Lover' singer will soon be seen in a film that has generated a whole lot of buzz. Cats will see Taylor, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden among others in action. The film's stars descended for the world premiere of Cats on Monday at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. 

Slaying the red carpet, Taylor arrived in a stunning red floral gown with minimal jewellery. The 30-year-old singer flaunted her best side to the paparazzi. Joining Taylor were her co-stars James Corden  and Jennifer Hudson. DJ and actor Idris Elba attended the premiere with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and the couple looked picture perfect. Director Tom Hooper, singer Jason Derulo, actress Rebel Wilson also turned up in style. 

Check out the Cats world premiere pictures below: 

Cats is a musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's production which made a splash last year. Helmed by Tom Hooper, Cats is Hooper's second feature musical after 2012's Les Misérables. The film is slated to release in India on 3 January. Have you seen the trailer of Cats? 

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement