Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein to Be Cremated, Ashes to Rest at Family Ranch in Kenya, Says Fiancé Lloyd Klein

Jocelyn Wildenstein, also known as Catwoman, who passed away on New Year’s Eve, will be cremated, and her ashes will be taken to her ranch in Kenya, according to her fiancé Lloyd Klein’s statement to TMZ. However, before her ashes are transported overseas, Wildenstein will be celebrated at an intimate funeral in Paris, Klein told the outlet.

Wildenstein’s final resting place in Kenya will be alongside her family, as both her mother's and father’s remains are also located at the same ranch.

Klein, who began dating the late socialite in 2003 and got engaged to her in 2017, told TMZ he was still in shock over her passing at 84. He described her demise as sudden.

Last week, Klein confirmed Wildenstein’s death in a statement to Agence France-Presse, according to the Daily Mail. Wildenstein died of a pulmonary embolism.

Klein told People that he and Wildenstein had taken a nap before their planned New Year engagement. However, when he woke up and nudged Wildenstein to wake her, telling her they had to get ready for their scheduled party, “she was cold, and she was dead.”

He also claimed that her passing was partly due to phlebitis, which is inflammation of a vein, per WebMD.

Prior to her relationship with the couturier, Jocelyn was famously married to French art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein, whose last name she retained following their ugly 1999 separation. They had two children, daughter Diane and son Alec Jr.

Jocelyn was known for altering her appearance to resemble a lynx, according to The Sun. However, she never admitted to getting anything done to her face other than Botox.

