'Caught in 4k': When Tom Holland liked a post talking about 'short men have more s**' and internet went berserk

Tom Holland's simple double-tap on an Instagram post, suggesting a correlation between short stature and heightened romantic activity, once triggered a widespread online commotion. The focal point of the frenzy was a cheeky post by Lad Bible. The shared post included a picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the movie Twins in 1988, along with a statement saying, "According to science, short men have more s**."

When a simple Instagram like went wrong for Tom Holland

Holland's like on this post led to an immediate influx of reactions from fans, who flooded the comments section with a mixture of amusement, endearment, and jests, playfully crowning him "our short king." One user commented, "I feel like Tom forgets he‘s famous." While another user commented, "TOM SAID YUP THATS ME." In the meantime, a third user said, "We love you, our short king."

Did Tom react to the backlash?

What started as a seemingly small online action turned into conversations about Tom Holland's height, a subject that hadn't been discussed before. The fact that Zendaya, his co-star in Spider-Man, is taller than him brought up more discussions about how height plays a role in relationships.

Additionally, At the SiriusXM Town Hall event for promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of talk centered around a kiss between Holland and Zendaya in the movie. What sparked even more interest was the visible difference in their heights. In response, Tom Holland commented, “Not that much taller, let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It's not like, people say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult'"

Zendaya also added a personal touch by mentioning that her own mother was taller than her father, highlighting how such differences are trivial. Interestingly, Tom also revealed that the actresses auditioning for Spiderman were often taller than him, which was unexpected.

