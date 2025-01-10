CBS Delays Hollywood Squares Reboot Premiere Due to California Wildfires; Telecast To Happen On THIS Date
CBS has delayed the premiere of its Hollywood Squares reboot out of respect for the recent California wildfires. The network decided the game show's comedic tone was not suitable during this time.
CBS has adjusted its primetime schedule, postponing the highly anticipated premiere of the Hollywood Squares reboot. Originally set to debut on Thursday, January 9, the game show will now air next Thursday, January 16.
The network made this decision due to the recent wildfires that have impacted Los Angeles, stating that the lighthearted tone of the show felt inappropriate amidst ongoing coverage of the California devastation.
To accommodate the delay, CBS has shifted its programming lineup for Jan. 9. The revised schedule includes:
- 8 pm: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (encore)
- 8:30 pm: Ghosts (encore)
- 9 pm: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (encore)
- 9:30 pm: Ghosts (encore)
- 10 pm: Matlock (encore)
This temporary change ensures viewers can still enjoy familiar favorites while awaiting the premiere of Hollywood Squares.
The Hollywood Squares reboot will premiere on January 16. The classic game show, which originally aired on NBC in 1966, features two contestants competing in a tic-tac-toe format with celebrity guests occupying the board squares. Celebrities answer questions, and players determine if their responses are correct to win cash and prizes.
Following its premiere, Hollywood Squares will shift to Wednesdays starting January 29, as part of CBS Game Night. It will follow The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage. Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings, will serve as the show’s host, with Drew Barrymore taking the iconic center square.
