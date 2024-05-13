'Celebrate The Ones You Love': Allison Holker Pays Touching Tribute To Her Kids On Mother's Day 2024

Dancer and choreographer Alison Holker posted a heartfelt message for her children on Mother's Day 2024. She sent out warm wishes to all the mothers around the globe and lovingly referred to her kids as her three angels on social media.

Earlier this year, the star of So You Think You Can Dance shared her thoughts on cherishing life with her children during a talk show. She expressed how she embraces every moment and believes that there is an abundance of purpose and love waiting for them to explore.

Allison Holker shares heartfelt tribute to her children

Allison Holker posted a heartfelt message dedicated to her kids on Instagram last Sunday, May 12. She is a proud mom to Weslie (15), Zaia (3), and Maddox (8).

"HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to all you beautiful women out there! Being a mother is one of the biggest blessings in my life," Holker captioned a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

According to People, the post showcased images from a photo session where her family was elegantly dressed in evening attire, clutching silver disco balls.

"My children bring me so my light, love, comfort, support, curiosity and purpose. There is a bond we share and protect," she continued. Holker added, "These three angels bring so much joy to the world… the spirit in them just lifts everyone up around them. I will sit in this day full of gratitude for the love I’m graced with!!"

"Sending you all love and light! #happymothersday celebrate the ones you love," she concluded.

"Beautiful," model Ashley Graham commented on Holker’s post, which was liked by JoJo Siwa, Jodie Sweetin and fellow celebrity dancers.

Allison Holker’s late husband Stephen Boss passed away aged 40 in December 2022.

Allison Holker on appreciating her life with children

Choreographer and actress Allison Holker shared her heartfelt thoughts on cherishing her life with her children following the tragic loss of her husband. It was truly inspiring to see her grace the stage during Jennifer Hudson's show in March earlier this year.

Holker said that she is full of very convoluted feelings and conflicting emotions where sometimes she is just really joyous and happy and then other times she is angry and sad, and full of “all these different confusing feelings that are all at the same time.”

She continued during the show, "Then I decide at the end of the day for my children and myself that I'm going to make sure I choose the right energy for myself. So I choose love and joy, and to remember him as the amazing human that he is and celebrate him with my kids.”

Advertisement

"And still celebrate life because I feel like there's so much purpose and love out there for us to experience," Allison concluded.

For those who don’t know about Allison Holker, apart from choreography and dance, as cited by IMDb, she is also an actress well-known for her top-notch acting roles in Make Your Move, Hit the Floor, and Design Star: Next Gen.

ALSO READ: 'Bada** Mutha Right There': Van Hunt Honors Halle Berry On Mother's Day; Check Out His Post

ALSO READ: Mom Of Two Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day; Shares Heartfelt Video On Instagram