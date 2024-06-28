Celebrated Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Photo On 75th Birthday; See HERE

Fashion designer Vera Wang honored her inner child to celebrate her 75th birthday in a heartwarming and unique way. The famous designer won over her fans' hearts on Instagram when she shared a cute picture of herself as a young girl. Fans were delighted to see a rare glimpse of the youthful spirit that continues to inspire her timeless creations in this nostalgic photo from her early years.

Vera Wang celebrates her 75th birthday with nostalgic reflections

On her 75th birthday, Vera Wang gave an emotional tribute to the person she was when she was younger. The well-known fashion designer posted a nostalgic photo from her early years.

Alongside the adorable Instagram post, she wrote, "CIRCA 1956. Just me. TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE MY BIRTHDAY AND ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE….🤪."

The picture showed a youthful Wang wearing a checkered dress and grinning broadly. When Wang's birthday finally came around, she posted a video in which she looked back on receiving the 2013 Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, a pivotal moment in her career.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) gave her this esteemed award in appreciation of her significant contributions to the fashion industry.

Vera Wang looked back on the legacy

As Vera Wang celebrated her 75th birthday, she reflected on the occasion with a mix of uncertainty and calmness. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the renowned bridal designer confessed that she was still undecided about how to mark the significant milestone.

Advertisement

"Birthday plans are up in the air. I mean, 75 is a lot of pressure," she shared, maintaining her composed demeanor while backstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala on April 8, sporting her signature sunglasses. Despite the uncertainty, one thing was certain: there would be cake. Although no concrete celebration plans had been made, Wang expressed her future-sighted mindset.

"A little bit like Warren Buffett or Queen Elizabeth II, I'm just going to keep prodding on," she mentioned, alluding to their advanced ages and continued activity.

She said that she feels as though she's able to do her best work more and more. She is really trying to respect that in her, that voice in her, that she feels very happy to be creating. Birthdays are all about that, she added.

Wang's journey in the fashion world began when she transitioned from her role as a Vogue fashion editor to starting her own company in 1990. Her first bridal flagship salon was opened at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. A year later, she introduced her first ready-to-wear collection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: As Vera Wang Awaits Her 75th Birthday, Iconic Designer Gets Candid About Her Future Plans