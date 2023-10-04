Celebrating Mean Girls Day: How to stream the iconic movie for free

As per the decider, Mean Girls wasn’t released on this day in 2004, nowadays is the day that Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was, and because of that, the date has been dubbed Mean Girls Day on social media.

Since its launch in 2004, Mean Girls has grown to be a pop culture phenomenon. Even in case you haven’t seen Mean Girls in some time, you’ve probably quoted it, used reaction GIFs and memes from the movie on social media, and concept approximately it each time you wore pink on a Wednesday.

Where to stream and watch Mean Girl

Mean Girls‘ modern-day streaming home is Paramount. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can take benefit of every week-lengthy loose trial to look at the entirety the streamer has to offer, Mean Girls included. You can flow the film with each of the ad-supported and advert-free plans and if it’s loose, as a minimum for the week, why wouldn’t you cross for the advert-unfastened? Once the week is up, you’ll be charged the standard price for something plan you pick USD 6/month with ads and USD 12/month without advertisements.

You can watch Mean Girls free of charge on Prime Video with a Paramount channel add-on. All add-ons, which include Paramount, include a one-week free trial earlier than the monthly price rate kicks in. Prime Video Channels make it less complicated for Prime Video users to bundle a couple of streaming subscriptions into one app (the Prime Video app). You’ll pay an additional charge on top of your Prime subscription, but the upload-on channel is the same charge as it might be in case you’d subscribed at the streamer’s internet site — you aren’t paying more or much less, but the appeal of Prime Video channels is combining more than one subscriptions into one streamlined library.

