‘Celebrating Our Love’: Heidi Klum Shares Anniversary Photos With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, marked their anniversary with a social media tribute. On August 3, the 51-year-old model posted a video on Instagram. In the video, Klum is seen lying topless on a beach, while Kaulitz appears to be sleeping. “Celebrating our love today and every day ❤️❤️❤️...Happy anniversary,” she wrote. The video shows the couple enjoying a sunny beach day together.

In addition to the video, Klum shared a carousel of photos featuring the couple. The first images show Kaulitz taking selfies with them sitting in the sand. Klum is seen snuggling close to her husband while wearing a black string bikini bottom.

Klum's caption expressed her deep love for Kaulitz, writing, “I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom.” The post also features a cute photo of the couple kissing behind a pink heart-shaped water toy, with Kaulitz wearing a bright green bathing suit and sunglasses.

Klum and Kaulitz started their relationship with a secret wedding ceremony in California in 2019, followed by a more formal celebration in Capri, Italy. This summer, the couple spent a vacation in Italy, where they continued to express their love publicly.

During their Italian vacation, they were seen showing love and taking a romantic gondola ride in Venice. Their beach vacation on August 3 is another manifestation of their ongoing affection.

Before traveling to Europe, Klum attended her son Henry's high school graduation. She shared videos of the ceremony on Instagram in June, praising Henry's achievements and expressing pride in her "beautiful boy."

Klum attended the event alongside Kaulitz. Henry, 18, is Klum's second-oldest child from her previous marriage with Seal. Klum and Seal have two other children, Johan (17), and daughters Leni (20) and Lou (14).

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's relationship combines love and public celebration. The couple began dating in early 2018. Their whirlwind romance resulted in a secret wedding in California in 2019, followed by a lavish celebration on Capri.

Klum and Kaulitz are known for their affectionate displays, and they frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media, ranging from romantic beach vacations to family milestones. Their strong bond is evident in their happy posts and the way they encourage each other's personal and professional achievements.

