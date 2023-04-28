Celebrity Big Brother: Julie Chen Moonves wants 'a little showmance' between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady

Television personality and anchor Julie Chen Moonves thinks reality television star Kim Kardashian and NFL star Tom Brady should indulge in some showmance on Big Brother: Celebrity. Continue reading to know what the 53-year-old producer has to say about this unique pairing and the potential they might have together.

Julie Chen Moonves wants Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady to 'showmance'

In a conversation with E! News, Chen Moonves revealed which famous people she would like to see participating in Big Brother: Celebrity. "I'm gonna say Kim Kardashian—because she's Kim Kardashian and one of the most beautiful, fascinating women in the world. And can she win Big Brother? She does everything else great," the host said.

Chen Moonves also took former football quarterback Tom Brady's name as a potential contestant she'd like to see on the show. "Seven Super Bowl rings, but can he win Big Brother? And he's single. And I think Kim Kardashian, you know—I'm just saying a little showmance. I'm just putting it out there, I love love," she added.

Kardashian and Brady have both recently split from their partners with the 42-year-old Skims founder breaking up with comedian Pete Davidson after divorcing her husband rapper Kanye West in 2022. On the other hand, the 45-year-old retired football star and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in 2022. Since both Kardashian and Brady are single at the moment, Chen Moonves thinks a little matchmaking wouldn't really hurt.

But Kardashian and Brady aren't the only two celebrities the host would like to see on the show. Chen Moonves also added rapper Snoop Dogg's name to her celebrity contestant wish list. "It'll never happen. But a girl can dream," she quipped. Meanwhile, the first season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition debuted on CBS in 2018.

Though a fourth season of the popular show hasn't been announced yet, it isn't entirely impossible. The third season of the CBS reality television series premiered on February 2, 2022, and concluded on February 23, 2022. Miesha Tate won the 15 episode season over Todrick Hall with a final jury vote of 7-1.