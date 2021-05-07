Celebrity BLINKS: Harry Styles, Will Smith, Ariana Grande and other famous fans of BLACKPINK

Popular K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has some major famous fans. Check out how these celebrities have shown their love for the band.

Talk about K-Pop and the name of the girl group BLACKPINK has to cross your mind. The South Korean girl band consisting of four members, namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa has fans worldwide who are also known as BLINKS. From their brilliant, foot-tapping numbers to their dance moves and fashion, BLACKPINK has carved themselves a huge fan base including some major famous personalities from the music and acting industry.

The popular girl band also created history at Coachella in 2019 as they became, first K-Pop girl group to perform at the festival. In attendance for their performance were seen some major celebrities including models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin who were seen enjoying their performance.

The band has also collaborated with several major artists including Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa for songs that have become massive hits. The girl group is known to have several celebrity BLINKS and it's time we take a look at these famous fans of the band.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is a huge fan of the K-Pop group and it was evident when the One Direction member was spotted enjoying their performance at the band's LA show. BLINKS were sure to capture Harry's presence at the show and shared several videos of his attendance on social media.

Ariana Grande

From liking BLACKPINK fan art on social media to responding to a fan about wanting to attend the K-Pop group's performance at Coachella, Grande has on several occasions showed her love for the girl band. Ariana and BLACKPINK's picture together at Coachella seemed to be a further major sign of the amazing bond among the artists.

Will Smith

Will Smith is a major BLINK and the actor has shown it off proudly even on his social media. At the 2019 Coachella performance of the band, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were among the attendees and even clicked a selfie backstage.

James Corden

James Corden, who famously hosts The Late Late Show With James Corden has had the fortune of meeting the band as they have performed on his show. In a 2019 tweet, Corden also proudly called himself a BLINK as he wrote, "I’m a Blink. Deal with it."

Dua Lipa

While Dua Lipa has collaborated with BLACKPINK for a track, there's a story behind that collab and it's amazing. According to Billboard, it was on her trip to Seoul that Lipa first met two members of the band and loved them so much that she soon reached out to them to work together.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin

BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were spotted taking a prime viewing of BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella. Not just this, Hailey is also known to have followed a BLACKPINK fan page on social media.

It's nice to know that we are in some great company of these famous BLINKS when it comes to cheering for the band!

