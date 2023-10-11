Celebrity Jeopardy 2: When did new season of game series premiere? From schedule and contestants to host and format changes

The Jeopardy franchise has been a household favorite right from the original game series to Celebrity Jeopardy, the spin-off series launched last year. Celebrity Jeopardy returned with its second season last month and here's everything we know about it including the host, the contestants, the episode schedule, and the changes in format. Keep reading to know more.

Celebrity Jeopardy 2 premiere date and host

Season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy aired on September 27, 2023, at 8 pm PT on ABC. The first season was hosted by The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik but the second season is being hosted by Jeopardy alum Ken Jennings. Bialik stepped back from her hosting duties months ago to show support for the Writers Guild of America strike which ended recently.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Celebrity Jeopardy (4 October 2023): Who won Quarterfinal 2 of Season 2?

Celebrity Jeopardy 2 contestants

27 celebrities will be competing to win the $1 million prize in the currently airing season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. Here's the full list of public figures who will be making an appearance and competing on the quiz and trivia game show being hosted by Ken Jennings.

Mark Duplass

Emily Hampshire

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Brian Baumgartner

Lisa Ann Walter

Timothy Simons

Christopher Meloni

Sherri Shepherd

Katie Nolan

Steven Weber

Shane Battier

Melissa Fumero

Mira Sorvino

Adam Rodriguez

Peter Schrager

Dulé Hill

Peter Facinelli

Sheryl Underwood

Celebrity Jeopardy 2 schedule and changes

Quarterfinal #1: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 Quarterfinal #2: October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023 Quarterfinal #3: October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023 Quarterfinal #4: October 18, 2023

October 18, 2023 Quarterfinal #5: October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023 Quarterfinal #6: November 1, 2023

November 1, 2023 Quarterfinal #7: November 8, 2023

Quarterfinal #8: November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023 Quarterfinal #9: November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023 Semifinal #1: November 29, 2023

November 29, 2023 Semifinal #2: December 6, 2023

December 6, 2023 Semifinal #3: December 13, 2023

December 13, 2023 Final: December 20, 2023

It is to be noted that these dates are tentative and are subject to change. Meanwhile, the format of the show remains the same apart from one new feature added to the list. The feature allows the viewers enjoying the series at home to keep track of the categories while the contestants answer clues. This has not been a feature on the main show. Meanwhile, the original game show which premiered back in 1964 is currently airing its 40th season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (9 October 2023): Who won Game 21 of Season 40?