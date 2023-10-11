Celebrity Jeopardy 2: When did new season of game series premiere? From schedule and contestants to host and format changes
Celebrity Jeopardy is back with a brand-new season and here's what we know about the currently airing installment including the contestants and changes.
The Jeopardy franchise has been a household favorite right from the original game series to Celebrity Jeopardy, the spin-off series launched last year. Celebrity Jeopardy returned with its second season last month and here's everything we know about it including the host, the contestants, the episode schedule, and the changes in format. Keep reading to know more.
Celebrity Jeopardy 2 premiere date and host
Season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy aired on September 27, 2023, at 8 pm PT on ABC. The first season was hosted by The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik but the second season is being hosted by Jeopardy alum Ken Jennings. Bialik stepped back from her hosting duties months ago to show support for the Writers Guild of America strike which ended recently.
Celebrity Jeopardy 2 contestants
27 celebrities will be competing to win the $1 million prize in the currently airing season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy. Here's the full list of public figures who will be making an appearance and competing on the quiz and trivia game show being hosted by Ken Jennings.
- Mark Duplass
- Emily Hampshire
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Brian Baumgartner
- Lisa Ann Walter
- Timothy Simons
- Christopher Meloni
- Sherri Shepherd
- Katie Nolan
- Steven Weber
- Shane Battier
- Melissa Fumero
- Mira Sorvino
- Adam Rodriguez
- Peter Schrager
- Dulé Hill
- Peter Facinelli
- Sheryl Underwood
Celebrity Jeopardy 2 schedule and changes
- Quarterfinal #1: September 27, 2023
- Quarterfinal #2: October 4, 2023
- Quarterfinal #3: October 11, 2023
- Quarterfinal #4: October 18, 2023
- Quarterfinal #5: October 25, 2023
- Quarterfinal #6: November 1, 2023
- Quarterfinal #7: November 8, 2023
- Quarterfinal #8: November 15, 2023
- Quarterfinal #9: November 22, 2023
- Semifinal #1: November 29, 2023
- Semifinal #2: December 6, 2023
- Semifinal #3: December 13, 2023
- Final: December 20, 2023
It is to be noted that these dates are tentative and are subject to change. Meanwhile, the format of the show remains the same apart from one new feature added to the list. The feature allows the viewers enjoying the series at home to keep track of the categories while the contestants answer clues. This has not been a feature on the main show. Meanwhile, the original game show which premiered back in 1964 is currently airing its 40th season.
