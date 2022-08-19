Celebrity life coach to officiate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting ready to tie the knot a second time. Previously, it was reported that the couple who got legally hitched in Las Vegas in an intimate wedding ceremony are planning to hold a much bigger celebration of their relationship with friends and family the coming weekend in Georgia. Now, a report by Page Six suggests that the couple has picked out their wedding officiant.

According to the report, celebrity life coach and big-time podcaster Jay Shetty is set to officiate Bennifer's wedding in Georgia. It turns out that Shetty has been close with Lopez for a couple of years now. The superstar singer has been on Shetty's On Purpose podcast before alongside other big names who have also been part of the show including Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow. In turn, Lopez also invited the podcaster to her latest release Marry Me in which he officiated 4 weddings as part of a PR stunt.

Last year back in September, Shetty served as the officiant at Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado. Lopez also went on Shetty's YouTube series Coach Conversations last summer and opened up about her relationship struggles. The actress candidly talked about taking therapy in her 30s when "there [was] a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like ‘I love myself!’ But obviously, I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn’t seem like I was loving myself but I didn’t even understand the concept of it." She continued, "I took time and it’s a journey and it’s still a journey for me."

ALSO READ Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had the 'best time of their lives' on their Paris vacay; Source REVEALS