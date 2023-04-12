Celebrity Social Media, 12 April 2023: Selena Gomez to Millie Bobby Brown, today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Your favorite celebs kept the ‘gram colorful with a lot of posts recently. From Selena Gomez’s throwback picture with her BFF Connar Franklin to Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement announcement with beau Jake Bongiovi, to Rihanna’s new pictures with her baby boy, check out these new snaps posted by celebrities below.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez took to Instagram and shared an iconic throwback picture with her BFF Connar Franklin. In the photo, young Selena and Connar could be seen sitting on a bed as the former holds an ipad. Their hair is all messed up as they seem to have just woken up from sleep. Sharing the photo, the Rare singer captioned the post, “What do we do during our sleep that this is the result? I thought I never moved... I love you, bestie.”

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown got engaged with beau Jake Bongiovi! Yes, you read that right! The Stranger Things star took to Instagram and dropped an adorable photo where she and Bongiovi could be seen standing close and holding each other. She also flaunted her diamond ring in the picture. For the caption, she used a Taylor Swift lyric from the song Lover. It read, “I’ve loved you three summers honey, now I want ‘em all (white heart emoji)”

Rihanna

Rihanna blessed her followers and fans with new pictures of her baby boy. In the photos, we can see the little one enjoying his very first Easter as he sat inside a playpen, and played with toy eggs and a stuffed bunny. He could also be seen petting a real-life rabbit in one of the photos. Rihanna’s son looked adorable as he wore a pair of grey bunny ears too.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears posted a video of her dancing and having a good time. She wrote a long caption explaining how the paparazzi recently clicked her while she did not look her absolute best. However, she added that, that was not how her body looks now as she has been working out for 45 minutes, three times a week, to get back in shape. She also mentioned how she did not hire a trainer who pinched the skin on her legs and stomach and told her that she needed to ‘get (her) younger body back’.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posted a bunch of new pictures of her children Stormi and Aire recently. One of the posts featured a few polaroids of Kylie with both her kids. The other post had quite a few snaps showcasing Stormi, Aire, Kim, and Kylie. In the last picture, Kylie can be seen clicking a mirror selfie as she picked up both Stormi and Aire.

