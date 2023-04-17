Celebrity Social Media, 17 April 2023: Selena Gomez to Hailey, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Another day, another celebrity social media roundup! Your favorite celebs were super active on Instagram over the weekend and we have proof! From Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s pictures in white tops to Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian’s glimpses from Coachella 2023 – check out our top 5 posts for celebrity Instagram roundup today.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram space and shared a new racy selfie. In the picture, she can be seen donning a ribbed white top. The singer styled her hair in a sleek bun and rocked bright red lipstick. As soon as she shared the photo, fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber treated her fans and followers to a few glimpses of her time at Coachella 2023. The 26-year-old was seen rocking the casual look as she donned a white crop top with baggy jeans and a black jacket. She accessorized the look with a black cap and gold necklace and earrings.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen shared a beautiful picture with her baby daughter Esti in which the mother-and-daughter duo can be seen spending some quality time together in the bath. Sharing the picture she wrote a thoughtful caption that read, "a boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !"

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures featuring her daughter North West. In the photos, the 10-year-old can be seen exuding swag as she wore a black cap with a tee-shirt, and accessorized it with a silver necklace. Sharing the photos, Kim captioned the post, "Poetic Justice".

Katy Perry

Katy Perry took to Instagram and raised the temperature with her new pictures. The American Idol judge could be seen wearing a green co-ord set with a blouse and a body-con skirt. She posed for the pictures as the camera clicked her.

