Celebrity Social Media, 19 April 2023: Kylie Jenner to Hailey, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Today’s celebrity social media roundup includes posts by Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Wesley Taylor featuring Selena Gomez. In case you have not checked Instagram yet, don’t worry. We have got you covered as we bring you the posts by your favorite celebs! Scroll below to check them out.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to the ‘gram to share sweet sneak-peeks of her two children Stormi and Aire. They were seen spending some quality time with the 25-year-old billionaire. In the same clip, Stormi was seen bonding with her little brother Aire as she tickled him, causing the little one to laugh. In the caption, she wrote, “blessed mornings with my babies (slew of emojis)”.

Watch Kylie Jenner’s Instagram video.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber posted a series of new pictures and videos on Instagram. She was seen striking poses in a white bikini in two of the pictures. Above the bikini top, Hailey wore an oversized black jacket. She also wore matching white socks. In yet another picture, she was seen posing in front of the mirror in a black bodycon dress. She also shared glimpses of her two adorable puppies. Hailey also announced that her skincare brand Rhode will be out with a product soon.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to show his support for Frank Ocean after the singer’s controversial set at Coachella 2023. Posting a photo of Frank Ocean performing on stage, Justin wrote in the caption, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s picture was actually uploaded by her Only Murders in the Building co-star Wesley Taylor. Taylor posted two selfies with Selena and revealed that the singer had surprised him with a brand-new iphone! In the caption, he wrote, “story time. we were making fun of my very old and outdated phone and then this generous icon surprised me on set today with a brand new iPhone… these are the first pics taken. it’s wild to think back to a year or so ago before i knew this queen, when her song played on a loop and saved me. I needed to lose you to love me.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian posted a series of throwback pictures with her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian as she wished the latter on her birthday. In the caption she wrote, “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! I really can’t ever compete with @khloekardashian’s birthday captions lol so I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays. I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can’t wait to make so many more. I love you forever.”

