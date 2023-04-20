Celebrity social media, 20 April 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian, today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

In today’s, celebrity social round up, we have Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram posts. If you have not checked them out yet, scroll below and take a look!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram space and left the temperature soaring with her brand-new reel. In the video, the actress could be seen looking stunning as ever in her off-shoulder red dress as she dressed up for the Citadel global premiere. In the video, she could be seen walking hand in hand with her husband Nick Jonas as they posed for photos. Priyanka also posed with her co-actor Richard Madden.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian loves keeping it active on her social media space. She took to Instagram and shared a slideshow of pictures donning an all-pink outfit. The 42-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder was seen wearing a bubblegum-pink bodysuit with full-leg boots. She left her hair open and posed for photos. In the caption, she wrote, “Fun Fact: The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly (pink heart emoji).”

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas took to Instagram and posted a reel featuring Priyanka Chopra as he filmed her while she posed for the cameras at the Citadel global premiere. The singer looked handsome in his classic black tuxedo, while Priyanka looked gorgeous in her red dress.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 44th birthday. She posted pictures and videos from her celebration, which looked super special. In the caption she wrote, “Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream.”

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello teased her new song June Gloom which left her fans and followers wondering if the song is about her steamy Coachella kiss with ex-beau Shawn Mendes. The song title also had the date April 12th, which was just a few days prior to her reunion with Mendes at the music festival. A part of the lyrics said, “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.” Camila then continued, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.”

