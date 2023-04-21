Celebrity Social Media, 21 April 2023: Rihanna to Selena Gomez, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Another day, and another celebrity social media roundup! Recently, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Kourtney Kardashian, and Britney Spears took to their Instagram spaces and treated their fans and followers to new photos and videos. In case you missed these posts, don’t worry! We have got you covered!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez took to the ‘gram and won the hearts’ of her followers by posting a picture of herself with none other than Meryl Streep. Gomez announced that she has now wrapped up shooting for Only Murders in the Building Season 3, where Streep is her co-star. Her caption read, “Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. (heart face emoji)”

Rihanna

Rihanna posted another new picture of her baby boy. In the picture, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s less-than-a-year-old son can be seen standing with his back to the camera. The little one looked super stylish as he donned an embellished jacket with the word ‘TROUBLE’ on it. He was also seen donning a pair of adorable jeans to go with the outfit.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas posted a stunning new reel with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, the 30-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actress can be seen spending quality time together in Rome. The couple was seen roaming the streets and enjoying ice-cream together. They were also seen sharing a kiss in the video.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is quite active on Instagram and keeps on posting pictures and videos every other day. Recently, the Toxic singer shared a photograph featuring herself where she can be seen donning a pink dress with white knee-high boots. Her hair is left open, and she accessorized the look with a few necklaces. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Barbie my a**.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 44th birthday. The reality show star continued to treat her followers to glimpses of her birthday celebration. Her photos also featured her mom Kris Jenner, her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and her husband Travis Barker. Her children Penelope and Reign were also seen, although her eldest son Mason was missing from the slideshow of pictures.

ALSO READ: Celebrity social media, 20 April 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian, today’s celebrity Instagram roundup