Celebrity Social Media, 22 April 2023: Kylie Jenner to Nick Jonas, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

On today’s celebrity Instagram roundup, we have posts by Nick Jonas, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Joe Jonas. These posts feature adorable couple videos, gorgeous selfies, and birthday glimpses. If you have not checked social media lately, don’t worry. Scroll below and find out what your favorite celebs have posted.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform and posted a slew of pictures sporting a red wig. The 25-year-old billionaire was seen donning a beige full-sleeved sheer tee-shirt that she paired with sheer pink pants. Kylie also wore a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. As soon as she posted the photos, her fans and followers reacted to the post and left comments. Click here to view Kylie Jenner's Instagram post.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas posted a stunning new reel with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, the 30-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actress can be seen spending quality time together in Rome. The couple was seen roaming the streets and enjoying ice-cream together. They were also seen sharing a kiss in the video.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently posted a slew of pictures where she can be seen donning a black netted outfit with a wide neck and full sleeves. She styled her hair in a sleek top bun, while she sported lilac eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Hailey accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings. She posed for a few pictures as the camera clicked her. In the last slide, Hailey shared a short video where she can be seen posing and pouting.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and his actress-wife Sophie Turner have hopped on to the reels trend on Instagram. Speaking of which, a few hours earlier, the singer posted a reel wherein Sophie and he was seen lip-syncing to a viral audio. While Sophie offers him a drink, he hesitates and starts to offer her an explanation. But she cuts him in the middle and asks him if he wants it or not, to which he replies with ‘Yes’.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian continues her saga of birthday pictures. The reality star recently turned 44 years old and has been treating her fans and followers to glimpses of her birthday celebration. Speaking of which, she posted a series of new photos from her special day, in which she can be seen posing with a bouquet of flowers and a head gear that read ‘Birthday Girl’. She was also seen clicking a few mirror selfies and going bowling.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 21 April 2023: Rihanna to Selena Gomez, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup