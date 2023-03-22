Celebrity social media, 22 March 2023: Selena Gomez to Rihanna, here's the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

Today was a busy day for Hollywood on Instagram with several celebs posting on the photo-and-video sharing site and treating their fans to new pictures and exciting glimpses from their personal and professional lives. From Selena Gomez to Rihanna, here is today’s social media roundup involving 5 celebs. Read on!

Selena Gomez turns into a bride…

…for her show Only Murders in the Building season 3. The singer and actress recently crossed 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the first-ever woman to touch the milestone on the platform. Lately, she has been quite active on the site, sharing sneak-peeks from her life every now and then. And today, the Rare singer posted a slew of photos dressed up as a Christian bride on her show’s sets, looking stunning as ever.

Rihanna announces new makeup product

The Super Bowl performer took to the ‘gram today to share a new makeup product from her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. Rihanna announced that she will be dropping a new mascara soon. While some fans were excited, others noted that the singer has been ‘dropping everything but new music.’

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers tops Hot 100

Miley Cyrus’ chartbuster single Flowers from her latest album Endless Summer Vacation earned the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh seek in a row. The singer took to Instagram to thank all her fans and followers for all the love. Fans commented that this is the perfect time for Miley to announce a tour.

Simone Ashley makes her relationship public

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley just made her relationship with beau Tino Klein public. The actress posted a black and white picture featuring her having a wonderful time with Klein at the Netflix BAFTA Party held in London last month. Sharing the picture, she noted that it was her most favorite click of hers with Klein.

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Fallon guess the object

Jennifer Aniston will be soon appearing at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The official Instagram page of the show posted a clip where Jen and Jimmy could be seen playing a game during the interview, where they touch and guess the object kept inside a box. Needless to say, it looks like the episode is going to be a laughter riot.

