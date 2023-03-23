Celebrity social media, 23 March, 2023: Reese Witherspoon to Kim, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her birthday, Courteney Cox channeled her inner Monica Geller, Emilia Clarke posed with Snoop Dogg, and much more. Scroll through the article to find out what were Hollywood celebs up to on social media in today’s round of Celebrity Instagram roundup!

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her birthday

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram space and dropped a slew of pictures as she thanked her fans and followers for all the birthday wishes. In the first photo, the actress posed with her pet dog beside several bouquets of flowers. The second picture of a close-up picture of her adorable pet friend. The third picture featured the beautiful Reese once again. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “Thank you for all my wonderful, loving, heartfelt birthday wishes (heart emoji, shooting heart emoji) Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

Courteney Cox channels her inner Monica Geller

Courteney Cox channeled her inner Monica Geller and fans loved it. The actress could be seen sneaking into the Hollywood Star of Fame and cleaning not only hers but also her friends Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern, and Reese Witherspoon’s stars.

Snoop Dogg poses with Khaleesi

Yes, that’s right! Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram space and posted a picture with none other than Emilia Clarke, as both the stars smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, he captioned the post, “With da dogg”. Fans were excited to see both of them together and flooded the post with likes and comments.

Khloe Kardashian’s girl gang

The Keeping up With The Kardashians star posted a glamorous picture with her girl gang. Khloe could be seen posing with her sister Kim Kardashian, and friends Natalie June Halcro and Olivia Pierson. Needless to say, all the ladies looked stunning in their ensembles as they amped up the glam meter.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s day out

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner enjoyed their sisters’ day out, and shared a glimpse of the same on their Instagram stories. Kim and Kylie could be seen attending SZA’s concert and having a gala time as they sang along to the songs. They were also seen hanging out at an indoor games court.

