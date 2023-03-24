Celebrity social media, 24 March, 2023: From Jonas to Jenner here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

Britney Spears uploads a throwback video, Kendall Jenner takes the road in chic black look, Kim Kardashian enjoys a beach day, and much more. Scroll through the article to find more on what Hollywood celebs up to on social media in today’s round of Celebrity Instagram roundup!

1. Britney Spears throwback video

Britney Spears shares a throwback video on Instagram which is almost two years old. She can be seen wearing a floral crop top with knotted tie in front.

2. Nick Jonas teases his wife

Nick Jonas teases his wife Priyanka Chopra as he shares an Instagram reel. In the video clip, Nick Jonas complains that his wife makes him wait for about two hours while she is getting ready. In the video, we can see that the singer is getting impatient and constantly checks his watch. Priyanka Chopra replies by re-sharing the video and saying that it is IST – Indian Stretch Time.

3. Kendall Jenner looks chic in all-black ensemble

Kendall Jenner photos from Paris in a all-black outfit which seems to be similar attire to that of an Old Hollywood film star amidst the social media drama of being called a ‘mean girl’. She donned a fitted waist line maxi that falls to her ankle along with adding Breakfast at Tiffany’s accessories. She completed her look with a retro black dress, pointed shoes, and black scarf wrapped around her head.

4. Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s beach day

Kim Kardashian shared cuddly pictures on Instagram with her sister Khloe in Cabo. Both the sisters can be seen coordinating in bathing suits. The reality star captioned the photo, ‘Kiki and KoKo take Cabo’.

5. Emma Willis shares throwback video

On their 14th wedding anniversary, Emma Heming Willis shared a throwback video of her vow renewal from the tenth marriage anniversary. She talks about the importance of celebrating with loved ones and keeping memories pocketed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly hug and kiss as the rumoured couple gets spotted together