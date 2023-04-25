Celebrity Social Media, 25 April 2023: Taylor Swift to Katy Perry, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Have you missed checking out your favorite Hollywood and pop culture celebs’ social media posts recently? Then, this is just the right space for you! On today’s celebrity Instagram roundup, we bring you posts from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Salma Hayek, and Hailey Bieber. Scroll below to take a look!

Taylor Swift

Earlier today, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures from her latest Eras Tour shows in Houston. Apart from the photos, she also wrote a caption expressing that she is having a lot of fun doing the Tour, especially because of how passionate the crowds are.

Continuing further, Taylor Swift explained that she injured herself backstage after tripping on a dress while a quick outfit change. She also consoled her fans by letting them know that she is doing fine.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture from her time in the hospital last year, to mark the one-year anniversary of her heart surgery after being diagnosed with Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO).

Along with the photo, she also wrote a caption, expressing gratitude to have been treated for it by her doctors. It read, “This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) Following having a transient stroke. So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I’m feeling strong and healthy.” She also attached a link for more information on PFO and its procedures.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry took to her Instagram space and shared a video featuring some behind-the-scenes moments from the singing reality show American Idol – where she is a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. In the video, Katy can be seen getting ready for the episode as she dons a denim dress. We also get a glimpse of her choosing jewelry to go with her outfit. She then interacts with her fellow judges and soaks in the sun before she makes her way to the shoot.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek left the temperature soaring on Instagram with her latest neon-green bikini pictures. The Magic Mike actress shared a slew of pictures and a video as she treated fans and followers to a little sneak-peak from her time in the ocean. In the caption she wrote, “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean (wave emoji)”. She also added the hashtag “#oceanlife”.

