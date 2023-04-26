Celebrity Social Media, 26 April 2023: Sydney Sweeney to Kim K, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Another day and another social media roundup. In case you have missed the Instagram posts from your favorite celebs, don’t fret! In today’s social media roundup, we feature the latest Instagram posts by some of your favorite celebs including Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, and Sydney Sweeney. Check out what they have been up to lately.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian took to the ‘gram earlier today and posted a new picture of her stylish 10-year-old daughter North West. In the photo, North can be seen donning an oversized graphic tee shirt. She also wore a pair of suave sunglasses, while her hair was styled in a high ponytail with a side parting. North looked down and posed for the picture, while she held a phone in her hand. They also used a violet and blue lighting effect on the wall.

Sharing this photo, Kim captioned the post, “my best friend (red heart emoji)”

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is currently making headlines for her rumoured romance with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. Recently, she took to her Instagram space to share a video from Los Angeles. In the video, the Euphoria actress can be seen dressed in a white crop-top and straight fit, high-waisted denim pants. Her hair was left open with a middle parting. Sydney, who could be seen standing on the terrace of a building, arched her back against a wall, and soaked in some sunlight before smiling at the camera and walking away. In the caption she wrote, “pit stop in la la land.”

Blake Lively

Blake Lively posted a picture of herself with director Shawn Levy, his wife Serena Levy, and their two daughters Sophie and Tess Levy on her Instagram space. The actress was attending Bernard College’s Annual Gala in New York City. In the photo, Blake could be seen looking lovely in a white floral dress. She jokingly wrote in the caption, “This is my new family now @serenalevy @slevydirect @sophie_levy.” She also added, “I loved celebrating you but I mostly loved having and excuse to wear neon and heels.”

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 25 April 2023: Taylor Swift to Katy Perry, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup