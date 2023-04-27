Celebrity Social Media, 27 April 2023: Kylie Jenner to Gigi Paris, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Quite a few celebs have posted on social media lately. If you have not been active on Instagram, check out what your favorite shared on the platform. On today’s social media roundup, we have Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Paris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Salma Hayek.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian took to the ‘gram and confirmed that she will be attending MET Gala 2023, despite speculations suggesting otherwise. Kim shared a slew of pictures from her hotel room in Paris, where she was seen hanging out with a cat friend. She also visited the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld’s office to take some inspiration for her look at the upcoming fashion event. The reality show star was seen going through some fashion sketches with another person as they stood in front of Lagerfeld’s portrait. In the caption she wrote, “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posted a couple of pictures in active wear. The young billionaire was seen donning a matching set of grey sports bra and spandex shorts. Her hair was styled in a sleek braid. The 25-year-old showed off her thin waistline as she clicked the photographs on a basketball court. Kylie was pictured drinking sparkling water from the brand Glow.

See Kylie Jenner's Instagram post.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek treated fans and followers to a goofy picture of herself with her Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum. In the photograph, Tatum could be seen flaunting his sculpted abs and toned muscles as he posed bare-chested. Salma, on the other hand, stood next to him and showed off her biceps. She penned down a funny caption that read, “Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike”.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra posted a new reel on her Instagram space. The actress was seen arriving in Los Angeles where she promoted her upcoming global spy series Citadel. The actress looked gorgeous as she donned a violet gown. She left her hair open with a middle parting and sported maroon lipstick. She posed for pictures on the red carpet and even signed autographs. In the caption she wrote, “Mission Los Angeles” followed by the hashtag ‘#citadelonprime’.

Gigi Paris

Gigi Paris might have just confirmed her breakup with Glen Powell amid rumours of the latter’s romance with co-star Sydney Sweeney. Gigi took to Instagram and posted a short clip of herself wearing a black crop top with a matching skirt, boots and a blazer. She could be seen walking on a pavement as the camera followed her. In the caption, she wrote, “know your worth & onto the next”. This comes after Paris already unfollowed Sydney on Instagram.

