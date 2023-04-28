Celebrity Social Media, 28 April 2023: Zendaya to Salma Hayek, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Have you missed checking out your favorite Hollywood and pop culture celebs’ social media posts recently? Then, this is just the right space for you! On today’s celebrity Instagram roundup, we bring you posts from Zendaya, Katy Perry, Salma Hayek, Britney Spears, and Kim Kardashian. Scroll below to take a look!

Zendaya

Earlier today, Zendaya took to the story feature on her Instagram space and posted a short video featuring herself with Tom Holland and other friends. In the clip, the Euphoria actress can be seen singing and grooving to Usher’s Confessions at the singer’s Las Vegas Residency. She pans the camera to her side, only to give a blink-and-miss visual of Tom standing beside her.

Zendaya was seen donning a white top. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a pair of glasses. On the other hand, Holland was seen donning a green hoodie.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who is quite active on Instagram posted a new picture on the platform today. In the photo, the 42-year-old billionaire can be seen donning a pink body-hugging jumpsuit. Her hair was left open with a middle parting and she wore pink glossy lipstick and false eyelashes. Kim K clicked a couple of selfies and captioned the post with a pink heart.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears posted a video on her Instagram space today. The Oops! I Did it Again…singer posted a short clip of a red rose that she captured on her phone’s camera. She zoomed in and out of the flower as she recorded the video. In the caption, she wrote, “Getting civilized and s*** (kiss emojis) !!!”

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek took to the video-and-photo-sharing platform and posted glimpses from the recent TIME100 Gala 2023 at NYC. The Magic Mike actress looked stunning in a black and blue gown. Her hair was left open with a middle parting and she posed for pictures in front of the cameras. Salma was also seen interacting and clicking pictures with Michael B Jordan, Kim Kardashian, Austin Butler, and Kaia Gerber.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry served not one but two looks on her recent Instagram post as she attended a Tiffany event in New York City. In one of the pictures, the American Idol judge could be seen donning a gorgeous, off-shoulder sea-green dress. She paired it with silver heels and a matching bag. In the other pictures and video, Katy was seen donning a cream-colored dress. She posed for the shutterbugs at the event as they clicked her. In the caption she wrote, “now look at me I’m sparkling (diamond emoji) #TheTiffamyLandmark @tiffanyandco”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 27 April 2023: Kylie Jenner to Gigi Paris, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup