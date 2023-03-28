Celebrity Social Media, 28 March, 2023: Millie to Kylie, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

Another day, another celebrity social media roundup featuring a few popular stars. From Millie Bobby Brown’s photos of her foster dogs to Kylie Jenner’s pictures in a backless black gown, scroll below to take a more detailed look at the Instagram posts of 5 celebs.

Millie Bobby Brown shares adorable pics of her foster dogs

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures featuring the adorable dogs she has been fostering. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “This is Cindy and Sandy! The cutest girls ever (emotional emoji). They all have so much love in their heart, they just need a permanent home! It only takes one home to change their life.” The Stranger Things actor also added a link to the website people can visit to inquire about the cute fur babies.

Kim Kardashian poses in stunning jumpsuit

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian took to the ‘gram and posted a slew of pictures donning a stunning grey jumpsuit. Her hair was left open and she also rocked a pair of suave sunglasses. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a couple of videos with her younger sister Kylie Jenner from when they went to SZA’s concert. Sharing these pictures and videos, Kim, 42, captioned the post, “Don’t believe everything you think (wink emoji)”.

Ariana Grande poses with Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande treated her fans and followers to some behind-the-scenes action on the sets of Wicked with her co-star Cynthia Erivo. In the first picture, both ladies can be seen standing next to each other as they held each other’s hands. The picture was captioned, “up to (no) good (slew of emojis)”.

Nicole Scherzinger serves looks in bikini

Nicole Scherzinger soared the temperature on social media with her latest pictures from her beachy getaway to Barbados. The singer shared a slew of photos donning a colorful bikini, as she struck several poses for the camera. She captioned the post, “Heaven on Earth”.

Kylie Jenner posts pics in a backless black dress

Earlier today, Kylie Jenner posted a series of photos in a black, latex backless gown. She posed at what looked like a warehouse, with her back faced towards the camera. Sharing these photos, she captioned the post, “2am somewhere”.

