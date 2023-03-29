Celebrity Social Media, 29 March, 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Nick, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

Several celebs took to Instagram and shared glimpses from their lives. Starting from Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas and Katy Perry, check out the daily celebrity social media roundup in detail below.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra gave her millions of fans and followers an adorable glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Love Again actress took to the 'gram and posted a picture in which she can be seen getting ready at what can be presumed to be a vanity or a green room. We see Priyanka holding her baby daughter and pouting as Malti stared right back at her with curiosity. Sharing the picture, the Citadel actress captioned the post, "Glam with Mama. #MM (slew of emojis)".

Nick Jonas in his TikTok era

Not only Priyanka, but her singer husband Nick Jonas also kept it active on Instagram. The 30-year-old pop star posted a TikTok on his Instagram space in which he could be seen hilariously dueting a video where he talks about launching a new flavour of Diet Coke called Coke Zero. Take a look!

Katy Perry gets matcha!

Katy Perry served looks as she shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram space today. The American Idol judge was seen keeping it casual and chic as she donned a white tee-shite and straight-fit blue denim pants. She also wore a yellow jacket and a pair of suave sunglasses. The Roar singer also held a cup of coffee in her hands as she posed for a picture on the street. Katy also shared a selfie in the same outfit. She captioned the post, "Let's get a matcha latte ya?"