Celebrity Social Media, 3 April 2023: Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

Another day, another celebrity social media roundup! Today, we bring you the latest posts made on Instagram by Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Courteney Cox, and Selena Gomez. While Selena gave a shoutout to her BFF Taylor Swift, Rihanna gave a glimpse of her baby boy. Courteney Cox, on the other hand, might just have a role for Laura Dern, while Gigi Hadid gave a glimpse of the outfit she wore at the NMACC event that she attended in Mumbai, India. Scroll below to take a closer look at all their posts.

Selena Gomez gives a shoutout to bestie Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez just gave a shoutout to her BFF Taylor Swift as she attended the latter’s much-talked-about The Eras Tour at Arlington, Texas. Selena posted a couple of pictures from the concert that she attended with her sister Gracie Eliott Teefey. She wrote a sweet caption too. It read, “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

Rihanna gives a glimpse of her baby boy

Rihanna recently took to her Instagram space and shared a new video of her adorable son. In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen holding her baby in her lap, as the little one smiles and coos. We also get a sneak peek of Rihanna’s baby bump. The pop titan then says “Please?” Sharing this video, she captioned the video, “Look who don’t want mommy to work out (shrugging emoji)”.

Gigi Hadid talks about the stunning outfit she wore at NMACC

Gigi Hadid recently attended the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India. The 27-year-old model stole the limelight as she wore a gorgeous saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Gigi took to her Instagram space and treated her fans and followers to a glimpse of the same as she talked in detail about her ensemble.

Laura Dern does not want to shave her eyebrows for Courteney Cox’s script

Courteney Cox shared a hilarious video on her Instagram space. The actress can be seen acting like a casting agent who wants an actress around 40-50 years of age, to play an intelligent woman who turns into a killer. While Laura Dern seems interested at first, she backs out after she learns that she has to shave her eyebrows.

Kim Kardashian twins with her children North West and Chicago

Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures and videos on the ‘gram as she twinned with her daughters North West and Chicago during their visit to Tokyo, Japan. The Kardashians star and her daughters can be seen dressed in pink outfits in the picture. She also shared a tweet featuring pictures of her sister Khloe Kardashian and herself donning the same coat, and asking Kim to apologize to Khloe.

