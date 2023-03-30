Celebrity Social Media, 30 March, 2023: Hailey Bieber to Kim K, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

In today’s celebrity social media roundup, we have Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Willow Smith, Hailey Smith, and Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram posts. While Kim K posed in a phone booth with her friend, Hailey promoted her new lip product. Willow, on the other hand, shared a closeup selfie. Scroll below to check out their Instagram posts.

Kim Kardashian poses in a phone booth

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram space and posted a slew of new pictures, and this time, she posed in a vintage phone booth. The 42-year-old reality television star was seen dressed up in a denim jacket with fur collars. She paired it with matching denim pants, and her long tresses were left open. She posed with a group of friends as they spent some quality time together. Kim K captioned the post with a simple, “Call me”.

Hailey Bieber poses in a bikini as she promotes new lip product

Hailey Bieber also posted a few new pictures of herself as she promoted a new lip treatment product for her skincare line Rhode Skin. The 26-year-old was seen dressed in an orange and green bikini, while she accessorized with grunge jewellery, and styled her hair in a sleek look. Hailey could be seen enjoying a passion fruit, keeping in line with the main ingredient of her product. Demi Lovato also took to the comments and complimented Hailey as she wrote, “Gorgeous”.

Willow Smith posts a close up

Willow Smith blessed her fans and followers with a close-up selfie, which she posted on the ‘gram today. Smith used a pink lighting for the picture and captioned the post, “<(red heart emoji)>”. One fan wrote in the comments section, “Lollapalooza BRAZIL was not the same without you.”

Nicole Scherzinger sports ‘80s bangs

Nicole Scherzinger posted a new video on her Instagram space, featuring herself. She can be seen donning a shiny pink dress as she rocked a dramatic look with ‘80s bangs. She also lip-synced to the song ‘Hey Mickey’ by Baby Tate. In the caption she wrote, “What you know about those 80’s bangs?!”

Jennifer Aniston shares BTS video of her getting ready

Jennifer Aniston looked stunning as ever as she shared a video of her getting ready in a glittery, embellished silver dress that she wears to promote her upcoming movie with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2. One also gets a glimpse of her adorable fur friends in the video. In the caption, she thanked her team and plugged in her upcoming film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 29 March, 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Nick, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup