Celebrity Social Media, 31 March, 2023: Hailey Bieber to Courtney Cox, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

You just can't miss out on the social media buzz. As you are actively scrolling on Instagram, your favourite stars are always active, posting their moments, which not only will give you a sneak peek into what they are up to but also how exactly they are behind the lights, camera, and action.

Today’s roundup brings to you an insight into the deeds that our favorite stars have been doing there. So, let's dive into social media and pick up on what's happening.

It goes without saying, but who is not a fan of hers? Gomez, who is active and shares her makeup routine or skincare, always leaves her fans smitten with her posts and videos on social media.

In today's diary with Selena Gomez, she posted a perfect selfie where she looks unreal with glossy makeup and sneaky eyes. She looks jaw-dropping as she poses and shares about her rare beauty product announcement.

Nobody would have slayed that turquoise blue skirt with a crop top better than her. Which she matched with stylish earrings that definitely catch the eye. She finished with a subtle makeup look.

The supermodel got all decked up for the Rhode beauty product launch dinner in Canada, and yes, that side hair covering her face just makes her look fine as fiddle.

Who says being a dad is an easy job? Here is the 'Being in Heaven’ singer taking you through how to fold a ball pit for his baby daughter. With his funny and grasping look, he is seen googling and struggling to zip up the ball pit.

Fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with messages like, “I cannot imagine Nick as a father."

It's a treat for our eyes to see Mrs. Jonas ace the screen with Hollywood stars. She dropped an insightful view to her new series, which will be hitting the screen this year.

With a fresh trailer release, Priyanka took to her Instagram to make the grand announcement of her upcoming series, Citadel, as she will be starring with Richard Madden.

You will always see a hint of Monica in every Courtney Cox post. Courtney, who has a love for cooking and sharing tricks and recipes, definitely makes her audience drool over her posts. But what's even funnier is, when she posts reels, which get the audience cracking.

Advertisement

She just shared a funny comfort video of herself with her family. Which made fans say, ‘Monica wouldn't have let go of this’.