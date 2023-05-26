Celine Dion cancels world tour due to health concerns amid neurological syndrome diagnosis: I'm not giving up

Celine Dion has given fans a heartbreaking health update amid the news of her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. The Love Again actor and singer was diagnosed with the syndrome last year in December. In a latest health update, Celine Dion revealed she will be canceling her upcoming shows because of concerns caused by her incurable neurological disease. She made an announcement.

Celine Dion cancels tour dates owing to her health

Fans of the singer were met with disappointment when she took to her social media and announced that she won’t be going forward with her tour as planned. An official announcement was made on the website of Celine Dion as well as stating the reason behind the cancelation of her Courage World Tour. The announcement read, "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.”

The statement quoted Celine Dion saying, “I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent.” She continued,

“It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.” Celine Dion

Concluding her message, the singer assured her fans she’s not losing hope. At the end, she said, “I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again."



Celine’s struggle with Stiff person syndrome

Celine broke the news of her diagnosis in an emotional video she shared with her fans on Instagram. The singer started with an apology to her fans, saying, "Hello, everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you, I miss you so much, and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person." She went on to speak about how they finally figured what was causing her health issues as she added that the condition had impacted her daily life, including her performance on stage. She went on to explain the neurological state saying, "While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I've been having.”

This news comes a month after Celine’s new release was featured in the rom-com ‘Love Again.’ Celine also played the part of the matchmaker that helped Sam Heughan win Priyanka Chopra over in the movie.

