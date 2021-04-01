  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday with a GIANT cake; Says ‘I'm not counting the years’

Celine Dion recently celebrated her 53rd birthday in the most extra way possible, she even shared a special thought about her day on Instagram, see what she said below.
Mumbai
Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday with a GIANT cake; Says ‘I'm not counting the years’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Iconic singer Celine Dion, celebrated her 53rd birthday this week and marked her special day by releasing two special photos which appeared to be from a release party for her 1996 Billboard 200 chart-topper Falling Into You. "I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cake for sure!" she captioned her post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes!- Celine xx…"

 

If you missed it, last week, it was announced that Dion is among the recipients who will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College School of Music. She expressed her gratitude and excitement on Twitter, writing, "I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music. I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

 

Back in January, on the five-year anniversary of her husband's death, the star wrote on Instagram, "René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you." She continued, "We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times."  The pair were married for 22 years and are parents to sons René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.

 

ALSO READ: Celine Dion tests negative for Coronavirus; Pushes concerts dates owing to common cold

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
Priyanka Chopra reveals she belts out THIS singer's love songs in the shower and it's NOT Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to team up with Sam Heughan & Celine Dion in romantic drama 'Text for You'
Celine Dion shares her iconic song 'My Heart Will Go On' as she tells people to practice social distance
Celine Dion tests negative for Coronavirus; Pushes concerts dates owing to common cold
Celine Dion grants her late husband's dying wish
Titanic door controversy: Celine Dion has thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's epic scene
close