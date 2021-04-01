Celine Dion celebrates her 53rd birthday with a GIANT cake; Says ‘I'm not counting the years’

Celine Dion recently celebrated her 53rd birthday in the most extra way possible, she even shared a special thought about her day on Instagram, see what she said below.

Iconic singer Celine Dion, celebrated her 53rd birthday this week and marked her special day by releasing two special photos which appeared to be from a release party for her 1996 Billboard 200 chart-topper Falling Into You. "I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cake for sure!" she captioned her post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes!- Celine xx…"

If you missed it, last week, it was announced that Dion is among the recipients who will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College School of Music. She expressed her gratitude and excitement on Twitter, writing, "I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music. I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

Back in January, on the five-year anniversary of her husband's death, the star wrote on Instagram, "René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you." She continued, "We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times." The pair were married for 22 years and are parents to sons René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.

