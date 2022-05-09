Celine Dion celebrates Mother's Day with her sons, dedicates tribute to 'courageous' moms in Ukraine

Honouring the courageous. In a recent post on Instagram, Celine Dion celebrated Mother's Day with her sons and applauded all mothers for their bravery as she mentioned the utter strength of the moms in Ukraine who are striving to make ends meet and put food on the plate for their kids. Dion is mother to three boys, René-Charles Angélil, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 11.

In her heartfelt post, Dion extended her support for mothers all over the world but in particular honoured the Ukrainian moms as she penned, "This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life."

The musical legend went on and wrote, "These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them," she continued and offered her prayers for the country and their struggling people, "We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families." The Canadian singer also wrote the post in French.

Check out Celine Dion's Mother's Day tribute to the Ukrainian moms below:

On the work front, last week, the singer announced in an emotional Instagram video that she will be cancelling the European leg of her tour, Courage, due to her still experiencing some spasms, as per ET Canada.

