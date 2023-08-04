Celine Dion health update: Singer's sister reveals they're unable to find a medicine that works for diagnosis

Iconic singer Celine Dion has been down on the health front ever since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Fans of the Canadian star have been waiting for an update on her health and Dion's sister Claudette has now revealed how The Heart Will Go On hitmaker is doing and it doesn't seem to be too positive. Keep reading to know more about the same.

Celine Dion health: Singer's sister moves in to take care of her

During an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette revealed that Celine hasn't really seen much improvement in her health since her diagnosis. Stiff-person syndrome is a rare muscular disorder that leads to stiff muscles and spasms in the arms, legs, and torso areas of the body. She divulged that her sister Linda has moved into Celine's home with her three sons so she can take care of her while the 55-year-old tries to build back her strength.

"She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette said and added, "I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it." She then explained that it's innate to her sister since Celine is disciplined in every area of her life.

Celine Dion's sister about not finding a medicine that works

Claudette gave an unfortunate update and concluded, "We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important." Despite the difficulties and struggles, Celine's family believes having trust is imperative. Celine revealed her health diagnosis in December 2022. Post that, the singer had to postpone her concerts and eventually had to cancel her Courage World Tour as she attempted to recover from her recurring health issues.

Celine Dion's tour cancellation

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%," Celine said in her statement announcing the cancellation of her tour. "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" she concluded as fans sent her good wishes for a speedy recovery from the neurological disorder. Celine last starred in the Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan starrer rom-com film Love Again. It was released in May this year.

