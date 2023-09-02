Celine Dion health update: Singer's sister says 'she's doing everything to recover,' from Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion, the renowned My Heart Will Go On singer, stunned the world when she disclosed her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. Recently, her sister Claudette Dion offered a glimpse into the superstar's unwavering commitment to regaining her strength.

Celine Dion's strong resolve to recover

Claudette, a recognized recording artist herself, spoke with HELLO! Canada about her sister's health ordeal. She points to Celine's unrelenting commitment to her recovery, highlighting her extraordinary strength. Despite the difficulties created by Stiff Person Syndrome, Claudette also emphasizes Celine's unwavering determination. She said "She's doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman."

ALSO READ: Celine Dion cancels world tour due to health concerns amid neurological syndrome diagnosis: I'm not giving up

The nature of the Stiff Person Syndrome

Claudette also discussed the enigmatic nature of Stiff Person Syndrome, acknowledging the limited understanding of its symptoms. She describes the condition's spasms as uncontrollable, drawing parallels with common muscle cramps that can jolt people awake at night. Claudette expresses the family's frustration at being unable to provide more substantial support and relief for Celine's pain. She said "It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles," she says, dismayed. "There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."

ALSO READ: Celine Dion health update: What is Stiff-person syndrome? Everything to know about singer's disorder

Celine Dion's medical announcement and subsequent retirement from the public light were pivotal points in her life. She is surrounded by her family's love and support, and her recovery is being guided by a committed medical team. Claudette Dion shares the hopes of millions of fans around the world for a breakthrough in understanding and treating this rare condition. Above all, she emphasizes people's tremendous love and appreciation for Celine, not just for her extraordinary voice, but also for the remarkable person, mother, and artist that she is.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion health update: Singer's sister reveals they're unable to find a medicine that works for diagnosis