Celine Dion health update: What is Stiff-person syndrome? Everything to know about singer's disorder

Canadian singer Celine Dion announced that she was canceling her upcoming world tour because of her health complications. This announcement came on Friday, May 26, as the singer revealed she was trying to "build back strength" post her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome. Continue reading for more details about the disorder and what it means for Dion.

What is Stiff-person syndrome?

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare and progressive muscular disorder that leads to stiff muscles, as the name itself says, in the arms, legs, and torso region. It leads to a greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and distress, which can lead to muscle spasms. According to Hopkins Medicine, this autoimmune disorder can worsen without treatment and though there is no treatment for it, therapeutic measures can help reduce it so that it's much easier to live with.

Relaxants, sedatives, immunotherapy, as well as physical therapy are some of the options an individual with this neurological disorder usually considers. It most commonly develops in people aged between 40 to 50. The muscle contractions can lead to difficulty in walking, unsteadiness, rigid posture, shortness of breath, and pain in the body. Stiff-person syndrome is a very rare disease that affects only one to two in a million people.

Celine Dion's health struggles and tour cancelation

Dion announced the cancelation of her tour through a statement on her social media. The music icon, who was last seen in Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's Love Again, wrote, "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%." The 55-year-old vocalist had previously announced the postponement of the tour in December 2022.

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx" she concluded. The post further explained how to get the tickets refunded for the forty-two canceled dates of her Courage World Tour and listed the shows canceled. Fans of the My Heart Will Go On singer poured love and get well-soon wishes in her comment section.

