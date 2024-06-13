Céline Dion Opens Up About Feeling René Angélil's Presence Years After His Death; 'He's Still My Husband'

Death could not do Céline Dion and René Angélil part as the singer says she still feels her husband's presence nearly eight years after losing him. Amid her ongoing fight with stiff person syndrome, Dion, 56, told People Magazine that she receives signs from her late husband “all the time.”

“I'm still married to René. He's still my husband. When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures [of him], and we have pictures, of course, all over the place in the house,” she added.

Not only Dion but her two sons with Angélil — René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson — also keep their dad close by.

Céline Dion shares how she and her sons keep her late husband near

The My Heart Will Go On singer recalled her and her kids’ last moments with René before his passing in 2016. “Even when they were very small, even when he was still with us in his bed, in his room struggling, he was with us still,” Dion told the aforementioned publication.

“[They would tell him], ‘Dad, we’re going to be watching Ratatouille tonight so I hope you like it.’ They were talking to him, and they kiss the picture,” she added of her sons. The songstress shared how her kids always ask her to pack pictures of their dad for a trip, adding, “He's their dad, and he's my husband, and he will always be.”

Céline Dion will give a more personal and upfront look into her life via her documentary I Am Céline Dion

Directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, the documentary is set to chronicle the life of Dion, who has been struggling with stiff person syndrome recently. Taylor, better known for Here and Now, shared that she and her team kept their footprint in Céline's life as little as possible while making the project so not to disturb her family and bodily privacy.

The singer, for her part, equated the project to “another song” of hers, saying, “My fans who know me well know not all [my] songs are happy, but they are true. And this is a song that is very honest and a song that I own.”

I Am Céline Dion premieres on June 25.

