Céline Dion Opens Up About The Crisis Drills Singer And Her 13-Year-Old Twins Have Undergone

Céline Dion is one of the most talented and respected artists who has given a lot to the music industry. Her vocal capability is unmatched, and her stardom does justice to her musical brilliance.

Céline Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person syndrome in 2022. The singer exclusively revealed to People how she and her care team educated her 13-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, about SPS and also the ‘crisis’ drills they have undergone.

Céline Dion shares about the ‘crisis’ training

My Heart Will Go On singer told the outlet that she revealed her condition to her twins. She let them know that she was not going to die, but the condition is not something that is going to go away; it's something Dion has to learn to live with.

The singer and her care team enlightened the twins on SPS, which also included terrifying “crisis” episodes. During such time, Dion’s body stiffens up and goes through tremendous pain. The songstress and her care team explained it “frame by frame.”

She added, “When I make a sound, or when I don't make a sound, and what can they do because they're 13 years old," adding, "They can help me out even if I don't communicate verbally because I can't produce a sound."

The Power Of Love vocalist elaborated that she and her physical therapist run fake crises every two to three months with Eddy and Nelson. She said, "We have panic buttons in the house, and they know how to put me on my side.”

Advertisement

Dion said that the idea of telling the twins was not to frighten them but to let them know that she is their mother and that it’s her responsibility. The singer addresses them as amazing and says they check up on her every night. Dion added, "This is our lives now: We care for each other, and they're so helpful."

Céline Dion talks about her parents

The To Love You More singer said that her parents, Adhémar and Thérèse Dion, protected their 14 children from any pain. Céline shared that both of her parents were “extraordinary.” She said, “We were very fortunate... I have been extremely supported and loved.”

The Academy Award-winning singer revealed that there had been really tough times when her dad was constantly working, and their mother only had love for them. She said, "We were not going to miss food, love, attention, affection, nothing.”

Advertisement

She credited her parent for the strength she has in her life. The singer shared that her parents are still giving her a lot of strength in life.

A documentary on the songstress titled I Am: Céline Dion will be released on June 25, 2024. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: 20 Years After Their Duet Performance, Beyoncé Sports A Prince Shirt On Late Icon’s 66th Birthday