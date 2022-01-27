Celine Dion pens a heartwarming message for her son Rene-Charles on his 21st birthday

Celine Dion wrote the sweetest message for her son Rene-Charles. On Tuesday, i.e. January 25, the Grammy Award winner penned an emotional tribute on her Instagram to celebrate her son Rene-Charles' 21st birthday. Celine has two other beautiful children, twins named Eddy and Nelson. Her husband Rene Angelil passed away in 2016 after enduring a long battle with cancer.

The Canadian singer posted a throwback snap with her late husband and newborn Rene-Charles, as she wrote a heartfelt message in French as well as English and thanked her son as she penned down her feelings for the 21-year-old. She wrote, "21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents." The My Heart Will Go On singer expressed her gratitude and wrote that she had been "thriving" since the day her son was born as she watched him grow.

In a sweet proclamation of her love, Celine wrote, "Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me." She concluded her tribute by writing words of encouragement to her boy, "Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love so that now your own dreams can come true."

Check out Celine Dion's Instagram post below:

Celine wished Rene-Charles a happy birthday and continued to add, "Have fun my darling… We adore you". She signed off as not just herself but as "Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy" to put a cherry on the already very heartwarming cake.

