Celine Dion postpones tour dates as she gets diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder

Celine Dion, a popular Hollywood singer, has carved out her own niche in the film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, she has sung popular songs like The Power of Love, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, It's All Coming Back to Me Now, and My Heart Will Go On that are cherished by many people to date. In the latest update, too much to the dismay of her fans, Celine Dion has come out in open about her rare neurological disorder. Celine Dion pens an emotional post after she gets diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder

Taking to Instagram, Celine Dion shared an emotional video post wherein she highlighted her stiff-person syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people.” She captioned her emotional video message: “‼️ Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows. ‼️ « ’I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” - Céline”

In the video, Dion can be heard saying, “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.” She added, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” Stiff-person syndrome, as reported by CNN, is “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord—-according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.” Dion mentioned that she has a great team of medical professionals and her children’s support. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again,” she said. “But I have to admit it’s been a struggle,” the Canadian singer said in her video message. Getting teary-eyed, Dion shares, “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.” Dion hopes to recover soon and come back stronger.