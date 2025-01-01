Celine Dion Recaps a Milestone 2024, Expresses Gratitude, and Anticipates 2025 in New Social Media Post

Before the clock struck midnight and 2025 commenced, Celine Dion, who likely experienced one of the most transformative years of her life in 2024, reflected on the past year via an Instagram post.

In a Tuesday, December 31 social media upload, the French-Canadian singer thanked her fans for their support over the past 12 months and expressed optimism for the year ahead.

“As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support,” Dion, 56, began. “Your love and energy inspire me every day. I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones,” she continued. “Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!”

Alongside the heartfelt message, Dion posted a photo of her side profile as she gazed upward, holding her hands in a prayer gesture.

In 2024, Dion returned to the stage for the first time since revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. Her comeback show took place at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony in July, where she performed Edith Piaf’s classic Hymne à l’Amour. She released a live version of the performance in October.

At the time, Dion said she was honored to perform in one of her favorite cities — Paris — and among athletes with their stories of sacrifice, determination, pain, and perseverance.

Advertisement

Then, in November, Dion took the stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to perform at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show, celebrating the Lebanese designer’s 45-year career. The My Heart Will Go On crooner closed the ceremony with her 1993 hit The Power of Love and 2002’s I’m Alive.

During a June interview with People, Dion shared her recovery journey, explaining that her treatment plan had made a significant difference and that she and her team were planning a new show. The singer also said she felt proud of making her health challenges public, as she believed her journey might inspire others.

“Today, I live one day at a time,” she expressed at the time.

ALSO READ: Céline Dion Hilariously Struggles to Get Siri to Play Her Recent Song as Virtual Assistant Keeps Suggesting My Heart Will Go On; WATCH