Celine Dion Reveals Secret Behind Finding Strength For Her Children After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: 'I Let Them Know, You Lost...'

Celine Dion has been making constant headlines ever since the legendary singer announced the heartbreaking news of her stiff-person syndrome, which is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder. Dion recently opened up about how she found strength for her children after her SPS diagnosis.

The singer shared that after losing her late husband, René Angélil, to throat cancer in 2016, she was worried that her children had started to notice her condition as her symptoms "dramatically worsened." She explained that her kids already lost their father, so she had to make sure that they were not left feeling scared about her health.

In an interview with People magazine for their latest cover story, Celine Dion made a sobering revelation about her rare SPS condition. The singer opened up about how, after losing her late husband, René Angélil, to throat cancer in 2016, in 2022, she found out about her SPS diagnosis. The singer revealed that her three sons were her source of strength and inspiration during her fight with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder.

Dion mentioned that she was worried as her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy, began to notice her condition and that they already lost their father; she didn't want them to feel scared, knowing she was struggling with her health issues. She detailed how her symptoms had worsened over the years, noting that she "barely could walk at one point" and was missing "very much living."

The Power of Love hitmaker further told the outlet that her "kids started to notice" her condition, which caused her worry. She noted that her kids "already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared."

Dion explained that she told her sons that though they lost their dad, she "has a condition, and it's different." The singer shared how she tried to reassure them, noting, "I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

Celine Dion opened up about returning to stage following her SPS diagnosis

Celine Dion recently revealed how she first started experiencing the SPS disorder symptoms during her Taking Chances World Tour in 2008. The singer has shared many details of her health issues in her latest interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, which will air tonight.

In a new video from the singer’s interview with Kotb, Dion expressed her determination to return to the stage, noting that no matter the challenges she faces due to her health condition, she will "going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl, even if I have to talk with my hands. I will.”

Celine Dion's recent interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb will air tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, her upcoming I Am: Céline Dion documentary will be released on Prime Video on June 25.