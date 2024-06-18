Celine Dion Reveals She Hopes Her Upcoming Documentary Inspires Fans: 'People In The World Are Suffering...'

Celine Dion is the maestro of the music industry. Dion has gained legions of fans worldwide with her soulful tracks, many of which have earned her critical acclaim. The singer has made many revelations about her health journey after announcing the news of her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

Dion recently attended the special screening of her upcoming documentary, I Am Celine Dion, in New York. At the event, the legendary singer revealed that while she is battling with this rare autoimmune neurological disorder, she hopes her documentary inspires people as she wants to support others who are going through difficult times. Read on to know further details!

Celine Dion hopes that her new documentary will inspire people

At the special screening of her documentary, I Am Celine Dion, The Power Of Love singer told The Hollywood Reporter that she wants to help those who are struggling and going through difficult times.

Celine Dion told the outlet that she hopes to inspire people with this latest docu-film that chronicles her experience, health journey, and how this life-altering illness has changed her life.

The singer expressed that being a mother is a "great honor" for her, and she felt it was her "biggest responsibility" to take care of her health for the sake of her children, noting, “I’ve been an open book all my life. They need to know I’m not here by myself after 40-something years of career.”

Dion said that many people in the world are "struggling or feeling alone," but she hopes this documentary will make people realize that she's here for them, not just as a 'mother and artist' but also as someone who wants to support and help others.

The Canadian singer further explained how she used to feel lost and hopeless for a long time, but she realized she didn't want to continue living like that, noting, "I didn’t want that anymore. I don’t think I deserved that. My kids especially did not deserve that.”

When will the I Am Celine Dion documentary be released?

Celine Dion has enjoyed a successful music career. In December 2022, the singer announced on social media that she found she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which is a rare disease.

She previously told Vogue in an interview that she first started experiencing the SPS disorder symptoms when she was on the Taking Chances World Tour in 2008. The past few months have not been easy for the singer, as she finally broke her silence on why she kept the news of her diagnosis hidden, noting that she wanted to understand what was going on with her health.

Now, the singer is ready to share her side of the story with the world, as last month Prime Video released a trailer for her new documentary I Am Celine Dion, which will chronicle her decades-long musical journey and her struggles with her stiff-person syndrome.

Celine Dion's upcoming documentary, I Am Celine Dion, will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on June 25, 2024.