Celine Dion Reveals Shocking First Symptoms Of Rare Condition Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'Started to Sound More Nasal...

Popular singer and personality Céline Dion admitted she was very scared when she first started experiencing symptoms of what would later be diagnosed as stiff-person syndrome ( SPS)

In an NBC News interview, she opened up about how scary the first symptoms were. "I went on stage and I started to sound more nasal," said Dion. "I could say, 'It's a little cold starting' or 'It's the third show in a row.' 'You're working too hard.' But the thing is, it was different. I started to feel like the body was more rigid," she recalled.

This took place while Dion was on her 2008 Taking Chances World Tour, where she was very unwell and scared of her undiagnosed symptoms at the time. She eventually had to cancel all her tours and performances until the condition was officially confirmed in December 2022.

More about SPS and the symptoms

"It's like somebody is strangling you. It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx," The singer said while trying to describe her condition to the viewers. For context, stiff person syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that happen from time to time and get fatal with time.

Talking about how the pain spreads over time, she said, "It gets into a spasm," Dion continued. "It started [in the throat]. [And I thought], 'No, OK, it’s gonna be fine.’ But it can also be the abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs."

Spasms are one of the main conditions when it comes to the syndrome, though it can also cause slurred speech and double vision. The singer opened up about her condition in her new documentary, I Am Celine Dion.

Céline Dion said she pushed through the health setbacks for her fans

Céline Dion loves her fans and despite the health setbacks, she explained how she pushed through her symptoms.

"We lowered the songs a little bit with the keys," Dion said. "I did my very best because my fans accepted my invitation and I did not know what to tell them. 'I will do my best tonight?' No. You're going to give your all or you don't come at all.

Furthermore, she also added that no matter what, even if she had to crawl back on stage, she would since she loves performing. "All I know is singing," she added. "It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most, she added.

I Am Celine Dion will be available worldwide on Prime Video starting June 25, 2024.

