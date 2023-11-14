Celine Dion seen having the time of her life at Katy Perry's Las Vegas show; details inside

Katy Perry is making waves as she returned on-stage with her live concert at Las Vegas Residency Play. It was a star-studded affair with A-listers singing along to some of the most popular hits of Katy Perry. What made headlines, however, was the fact that Celine Dion crashed the concert. Dion however wasn’t the only bigwig as the royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also seen in the VIP section.

Celine Dion crashes Katy Perry’s latest concert at the Las Vegas Residency Play

Videos from the Katy Perry concert have been making rounds on the internet. The video is proof that multiple A-listers attended and had a blast at the concert. Among them, Celine Dion was seen busting some serious moves and letting her hair down. The singer attended the show with her twin sons, Eddy and Nelson. Other than Dion, Celine Dion was also spotted at the event with her husband Benji Madden. Zoe Saldana was also photographed having a gala time at the event.

In the meantime, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen hanging out at the VIP section, a couple of rows adjacent to Celine Dion. This marks the second pop concert that the couple attended, the first one being Beyonce’s. While fans are looking at this as a sign that the Duchess might be a pop music fan, pictures of Prince Harry looking bored has been going viral on the internet. It has also been reported that Prince Harry prefers electronic music over pop.

ALSO READ: 'The biggest lie we’ve ever...': When Katy Perry revealed she didn't want to be in 'emotional pain' to write songs

Daisy Dove and Orlando Bloom dance to hits as Katy Perry delivers a phenomenal performance

Katy Perry’s three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove has also made her first public appearance. And what could be a better choice than the Las Vegas residency play. While on stage, Katy Perry introduced her daughter to the crowds and called Daisy her best friend. Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom was seen holding their daughter in his arms and dancing as Perry set the stage on fire.

It was also reported that Katy Perry and her dear fiance Orlando Bloom exited the event in style. The power couple hit up the XS nightclub where The Chainsmokers were performing later at night.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry enjoys her summer 'recharge' with Orlando Bloom amid American Idol fiasco